Potential is increasing for a frosty Friday morning

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – High temperatures reached the 80s for many of us on the first day of November. It’s been all downhill since then, and we are now looking to see our first frosty morning of the season on Friday!

THE WEATHER SET-UP (THE SCIENCE!)

An area of high pressure located over central Texas will help keep the air dry and stable on Friday morning over East Texas.

We are expecting clear skies and dew points in the 20s Thursday night into Friday. These low dew points indicate that the air will be pretty dry.



Cloudless skies and dry air are optimal conditions for cooling at night. This is because warm air is able to escape more easily at night when there are no clouds to get in the way. Dry air cools and heats up faster than moist air (which is why, for example, deserts typically have large temperatures swings between day and night).

WHAT TO EXPECT (THE FORECAST!)

With those conditions in mind, here’s what we’re looking at for low temperatures Friday morning.

There’s also a potential for a light freeze, mainly in northeastern portions of our area closer to where the Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas borders meet.

This is not too unusual for this time of year. We typically see the first freeze of the season in East Texas during the first half of November.

WHAT YOU NEED TO DO (PUTTING YOU TO WORK!)

Bundle up as you head out the door for the next couple of mornings because it will be quite chilly. Take extra steps to protect sensitive vegetation, especially on Thursday evening. I don’t think we’ll see any pipe problems due to the short nature of this cold snap. And as always, make sure your pets and the elderly are comfortable!

HOW LONG WILL THE COLD LAST? (THE ROLLER COASTER!)

Not for too long. High temperatures will be in the 80s again by Monday.