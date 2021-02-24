Rain starts Thursday and continues through next week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After last week’s brutal cold temperatures and wintry weather, a taste of Spring this week has been a huge relief. Sunshine was gold for us these last few days, unfortunately that is fleeting as we get set for daily rain chances through next Tuesday, March 2.

MORE COLD & SNOW HEADED OUR WAY?

There have been some social media posts in the last few days sharing about another blast of Arctic air coming very soon. We do not have that in our forecast, and even looking beyond the seven day outlook, there are no indications of colder air moving in anytime soon. You want to stay tuned to the East Texas Storm Team of meteorologists for the latest trends as we discuss them on-air often.

Right now, the NOAA Climate Prediction Center trends to keep us warmer than normal through the next 14 days.

SHORT TERM – Rain returns

A series of disturbances will bring rainfall to East Texas in an off and on fashion through next week. The first disturbance arriving Thursday night through Friday morning, and the second moving in starting Sunday.

The second disturbance could bring us some severe weather. Ultimately, the main story is the amount of rain we expect to receive. Through next Monday, March 1, we could see 2-4 inches of rain at least for most of our area.

We will welcome this round of rainfall since we have a slight deficit across East Texas.

