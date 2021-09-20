Ready for Fall? Big cold front will bring 50s for morning lows by mid-week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The autumnal equinox is this Wednesday at 2:20 PM, and arriving just ahead of that will be our first true Fall cold front. Temperatures will take a tumble from the humid weather we have now. Some areas could see morning lows by Thursday morning in the lower 50s to the 40s!

Weather Setup

This cold front is currently in the Texas Panhandle and will push farther south and east in the next 24-36 hours.

There have been strong storms today from Kansas & Missouri up into the Great Lakes, that risk continues tonight.

The main story: the temperatures. Check them out, especially farther north in the Plains.

Tracking the front

The cold front will arrive on Tuesday to East Texas, bringing a few storms. Here is the current look at Futurecast for the timing of the clouds & precipitation.

As the front passes through, we will see the wind turn North-Northwest and increase in speeds.

The result will be a BIG drop in the humidity and cooler temperatures. Here are the preliminary look at the morning low temperatures for Wednesday & Thursday. On Thursday, it’s likely that some areas will see 40s!