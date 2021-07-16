Saharan dust returns for the weekend

Weather Talk

by: , East Texas Storm Team

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) It’s back! Another round of Saharan dust has returned to our area. This will be the last of it through the weekend and dissipate as our next cold front and rain chances return.

AFRICAN DUST ORIGINATION

This dust comes from the Sahara Desert in northern Africa. The strong winds at the surface lift the fine particles into the upper levels of the atmosphere and send it across the Atlantic Ocean and into the United States.

Here is a current look at where the dust is located now.

AIR QUALITY FORECAST

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality forecasts East Texas (Tyler-Longview region) and Deep East Texas (Beaumont-Port Arthur region) to be in the good to moderate index. You can read their discussion here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51