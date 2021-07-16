Saharan dust returns for the weekend

TYLER, Texas (KETK) It’s back! Another round of Saharan dust has returned to our area. This will be the last of it through the weekend and dissipate as our next cold front and rain chances return.

AFRICAN DUST ORIGINATION

This dust comes from the Sahara Desert in northern Africa. The strong winds at the surface lift the fine particles into the upper levels of the atmosphere and send it across the Atlantic Ocean and into the United States.

Here is a current look at where the dust is located now.

AIR QUALITY FORECAST

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality forecasts East Texas (Tyler-Longview region) and Deep East Texas (Beaumont-Port Arthur region) to be in the good to moderate index. You can read their discussion here.