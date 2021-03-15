Severe storm threat Tuesday, especially Wednesday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Spring severe weather season is off to a busy start across Texas, mainly from the Panhandle this past weekend. The severe threat now shifts toward East Texas & the Deep South regions in the coming days, with our greatest risk day Wednesday.

OVERALL WEATHER SETUP:

Gulf moisture will overspread East Texas on Tuesday, bringing back the muggy conditions. Then, we await the upper-level support that is moving from the West Coast. When this arrives in the South Plains by Wednesday, this will provide the greatest weather energy for storms in our area with a likely severe risk for counties east of HWY 69 into the afternoon.

Due to this severe risk (significant threat from Louisiana eastward), the Storm Prediction Center has high probabilities already in place for severe storms on Wednesday. East Texas right on the cusp of the severe risk (storms starting here, then strengthening as they move east).

Download the East Texas Storm Team app and stay ahead of the storm. In the app, you can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices.

TUESDAY – CONDITIONAL STORM THREAT

A few severe storms are possible Tuesday afternoon and night. Storm Prediction Center has our entire area in a Slight to Marginal risk (isolated threat), mainly going for this storm threat from late evening through 7 AM Wednesday.

Our KETK Futurecast for us does not indicate much development on Tuesday, but the HRRR model shown below is predicting storms in our area. This is a conditional risk, so if a lot of sunshine develops Tuesday, then isolated severe storms are likely. Check back with us on-air and online for updates on Tuesday. This model can sometimes overdo the storm threat, so we take this model with a grain of salt; however given our severe parameters & ingredients, we cannot rule this out.

WEDNESDAY: Severe risk greatest

This will be our primetime to monitor severe storms across our area, particularly east of HWY 69. Wednesday morning, a few storms entering our area. While our KETK Model has these storms weakening, they could be stronger. Regardless, they will regain strength such that by midday we have severe storms likely rapidly developing in our east counties before moving into Louisiana by mid-afternoon.

The storms Wednesday are stronger and will pose a chance for all severe weather types to occur in East Texas. Rotating storms are possible in our area, which means they could produce a tornado.

Behind this weather event, cooler & drier air settles in for the end of the week!

SUMMARY

This will not be a widespread East Texas severe event, but portions of our area (particularly east of HWY 69) will see the brunt of the severe storms on Wednesday. Tuesday’s risk is conditional and possible anywhere in our viewing area, mainly after 5 PM.

Stay tuned for updates as we continue to track this evolving storm system.