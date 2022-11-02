A cold front is set to move through our area late Friday into early Saturday. It will bring a risk of strong to severe storms, with the overall threat dependent on the timing of the cold frontal passage.

THE SET-UP

An upper-level trough will dig down into the desert Southwest and move through the state of Texas. This will provide the upper-level support to help organize the storm system.

The blue indicates falling heights, which represents the upper-level trough.

At the surface, a cold front will push through Texas. Ahead of the cold front, dew points will be in the upper-60s to low-70s thanks to strong southerly flow from the Gulf of Mexico. This will help provide the instability and moisture needed for storm development.

The darker the green color, the more muggy it feels.

TIMING IT OUT

There are disagreements amongst the forecast models about the overall timing of the storm system. An earlier timing of the cold front (Friday afternoon and evening) will lead to a greater severe weather threat, but a later timing (overnight into early Saturday morning) will lead to a lesser threat. However, a threat for severe storms will be there regardless.

Here’s what Futurecast has as of now. Remember that the timing may change as we get closer to the event.

RECAP

A line of storms is set to move through our area Friday evening into early Saturday morning. Damaging, straight-line wind gusts up to 70 mph will be the main concern, but a couple of spin-up tornadoes will also be possible along the line. Large hail is less likely, unless isolated supercells can develop ahead of the line.