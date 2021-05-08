Severe storms possible Mother’s Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mother’s Day weekend has started with more clouds, strong winds, and humid weather in East Texas. Sunday, unfortunately, looks to turn wet and stormy for most of our area along with a risk of severe weather.

Take a moment to download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.

WEATHER SETUP

We are waiting for a cold front to arrive on Sunday evening into early Monday. This front will be our trigger for storms on Sunday afternoon. As of Saturday late afternoon, that front was in the Central Plains – where a severe weather risk exists through early Sunday morning.

In Texas, Gulf moisture has returned quickly on Saturday and will increase more until our cold front arrives Sunday.

As the storms increase Sunday, they will encounter very warm temperatures. Highs Sunday could climb into the middle to some upper 80s, and any sunshine we will see is added fuel for storm development (and instability will be available too).

Given all of these ingredients, this is why all of the KETK & FOX51 viewing area is under a level 2 “Slight Risk” from the Storm Prediction Center. This means isolated to scattered severe storms are possible. Hail & wind gusts would be the main severe risks, but a tornado cannot be ruled out if any supercell (individual) storms form.

FUTURECAST

Looking ahead to Sunday, we will start with a small rain or storm chance. Otherwise, cloudy, humid, and breezy.

Into the afternoon, the cold front is approaching and we are heating up to our max temperatures. This plus some sunshine will allow for clouds to build vertically into the sky, tapping into the colder air aloft and then triggering storms. Futurecast does not show much between 12 PM and 2 PM, but after then the storm development is expected.

Most of the storm coverage remains north of HWY 79 through the late afternoon and evening, but some rain expected into Deep East Texas after 6 PM and especially late evening.

The storm threat will remain possible in Deep East Texas through early Monday morning with the cold front slowly moving in.

Areas where heavier rain occurs could pick up over 1″ of rain. However, through this Wednesday, all of East Texas could receive 1″ – 3″ of rainfall.

Meteorologist Carson Vickroy has a weather update this evening on KETK at 5 PM, FOX51 News at 9, and KETK News at 10 PM.