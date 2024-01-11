TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There is a Level 3 out of 5 “Enhanced risk” for parts of East Texas, along and northeast of a line from Marshall, Ore City, Pittsburg, and Mount Pleasant. There is a Level 2 out of 5 “Slight” risk elsewhere.

Southerly winds on our Thursday will continue to bring more moisture and instability to our area throughout the day. As a cold front and an upper-level trough approach the area overnight, it will provide the lift for severe weather.

At first, we’ll be watching for isolated supercell development. If storms do develop in this way, then those storms will be capable of tornadoes (one or two of which could be strong (EF-2+)) and large hail. The main time frame we’ll be watching for this is between 9 PM and 1 AM.

Around midnight or so, a line of storms will more than likely develop and move eastward through the early morning hours on Friday. This will bring the main threat of damaging wind gusts, but a quick spin-up tornado is possible along the leading edge of the line.

Here’s a breakdown of the timing for the line of storms. Note that isolated supercells capable of severe weather will be possible before the line moves in, mainly north of I-20.

With this being an overnight threat, make sure to have multiple ways of getting weather alerts that can also wake you up. Phone apps like the East Texas Storm Team app are helpful. A NOAA Weather Radio will also wake you up in the middle of the night. Make sure your whole household knows the severe weather safety plan before you go to bed tonight. Your tornado safe place should be in a sturdy structure, in an interior wall on the lowest floor.