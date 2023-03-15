An approaching cold front will bring a risk of strong to severe storms on Thursday to East Texas. The northeastern two-thirds of our area are underneath an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5). The rest of our area is under a Slight Risk (2/5). An Enhanced Risk means that there is high confidence of seeing several severe storms. A Slight Risk means that there is increased confidence that some storms will be severe.

An upper-level disturbance will swing through the southern Plains late Thursday and a surface cold front will push through East Texas Thursday night. There will be plenty of wind shear (wind speed and direction change with height), but the amount of instability (especially after sunset) remains a question mark.

As with most of our East Texas severe weather threats, the storms will come in two rounds. The first round will feature a chance of isolated supercells and the second round will feature a line or broken line of storms.

In any isolated supercells, large hail up to the size of golf balls will be the main threat. A tornado will also be possible if the cells can become surface based. The line of storms will feature the main threat of 70 mph straight-line wind gusts. Tornadoes will also be possible along the line.