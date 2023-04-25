TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Level III (enhanced threat) of severe weather exists for a good portion of East Texas for late Wednesday.

This will be the tenth time this year that the East Texas region has been under an enhanced threat of severe weather. It goes without saying, this spring continues to be an active one in East Texas. We’ll have a warm from moving in Tuesday night followed by a cold front moving through Wednesday Night. The two fronts remain out to the west.

We’ll begin to see a few storms Wednesday morning. Some of these could be strong but will be lacking in both instability and wind shear. These parameters will increase as we move into the afternoon and evening hours Wednesday. This is when that severe weather threat will be the greatest threat as we watch for individual storms to form out ahead of the mainline of storms. With these storms all modes of severe weather are possible.

Once these storms move out, a line of storms will blow through the area bringing a damaging wind threat. Here’s a look at futurecast Throughout Wednesday and Thursday morning.

One way to stay ahead of the storm is through the East Texas Storm Team app. A great resource where you can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from our Meteorologists. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.