WEATHER ALERT: Significant large hail threat Friday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Right before the weekend arrives, we have a risk of severe storms Friday afternoon through early Saturday. While our severe threat is not widespread, the impacts from these storms could be significant. Our East Texas Storm Team has declared Friday as a Severe Weather Alert Day.

Here is the outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for Friday. The key takeaway here is that we have all weather ingredients in play for severe storms to form after 2 PM on Friday. This is why all of our area is under some risk of severe weather, but we are not expecting this to be a widespread event.

As we’ll explain more below, all weather ingredients support a severe threat Friday. You’ll want to be weather aware and prepared. Here is more information about weather preparedness and safety.

WEATHER INGREDIENTS FOR FRIDAY

1. Gulf moisture

Very humid conditions with dew points in the middle to some upper 60s on Friday. This will allow storms to be surface-based and increase the risk for large hail & a tornado if a supercell storm develops.

2. Very warm temperatures + daytime heating

After morning clouds, sunshine will break through. This will drive temperatures to the 80s. This sunshine is our enemy on Friday as it makes the atmosphere more unstable.

3. Upper-level energy & cold front (Lift)

The cold front late Friday night and the upper-air dynamics that increase Friday afternoon will allow storms to develop in the afternoon and evening before drier air moves in by Saturday morning. This image below showing the areas of reds/yellows is where greatest lift is occurring, and note that it increases for East Texas during the late afternoon hours on Friday.

All of these ingredients support the severe weather risk for Friday. Our primary threat would be very large hail (greater than 1.75″ in diameter–that’s the size of golf balls). The wind and tornado threat are higher too. The most important thing to note, not everyone will see a severe storm like this. However, our entire area has the chance to see it given the parameters mentioned above.