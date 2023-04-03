TYLER, TX – We’re tracking a potential of a nighttime severe weather event Tuesday into Wednesday. Nighttime events can be particularly dangerous especially when people are sleeping and unware of warnings. Here’s some information on the current severe weather setup.

We have a dryline out to our West with a front and a disturbance to our North and West. This has allowed gulf moisture to spill back into the area which will eventually provide us with the moisture needed for these storms to fire. The dry line and front will move in our direction which will provide the lift for the storms. Very warm temperatures for Monday and Tuesday will add to the instability in the East Texas air prior to the storms arriving.

Due to the ingredients in place, the Storm Prediction Center has placed most of East Texas under some type of severe weather threat.

Please note the moderate risk to our NE. This is where the higher threat of severe weather will be even given the stronger upper air environment.

Here’s a look at Futurecast throughout the course of the event. This will give us a better idea of the timeline of storms which could start as early as Tuesday Evening through the middle part of Wednesday morning.

All modes of severe weather are possible with these thunderstorms. This is why it’s important to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. Some of these storms could occur in the middle of the night, which is why it’s important to find a way for these alerts to wake you up. If you get these alerts via smart phone, take it off of do not disturb and turn off the vibrate function. A NOAA weather radio will also do the job of waking you up. The East Texas Storm Team Will keep you updated throughout the duration of this event.