Storms this evening, remain likely through Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – September was one of our driest months of 2021 in East Texas. Despite this, the start of October presents much-needed rain chances for our area.

Tonight, we’re tracking storms across East Texas. Right now, they have converged across the central counties.

Rainfall is adding up in some areas, with radar estimates over 2 inches in parts of SE Smith & NE Cherokee counties. An Areal Flood Advisory is in effect for those areas until 11:30 PM.

Amounts are shown from area airports.

Big Picture Weather Setup

A wet start to October is coming thanks to an upper low across the SW USA. This will spread moisture and energy into Texas bringing some moderate to heavy rainfall at times Friday & Saturday.

While the severe risk is very low, we cannot rule out a few stronger storms containing wind gusts and hail. The tornado risk is low (not zero). However, some rain could be heavy enough to cause flash flooding. The National Weather Service acknowledges that with a “Marginal to Slight Risk” of excessive rainfall for Friday & Saturday.

Rain totals are varying from each forecast model, but a 1-2 inch range is plausible for a good portion of East Texas, and especially west of HWY 69.

See our weather video above for the latest forecast and storm timing.

