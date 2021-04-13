WEATHER NOW: Storms likely through Wednesday morning

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Storm Team is tracking a few strong storms this evening, and a greater coverage of storms overnight.

Latest Weather Alerts:

7:20 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8 PM for Panola county, including the city of Carthage. A line of storms capable of large hail & 60 mph wind gusts moving north at 15 mph.

7 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 7:30 PM for parts of Harrison & Panola counties. Storm moving NE at 15 mph and capable of 1″ hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

We are focused on a frontal boundary lifting northwest back into the area. This will aid in a few strong storms this evening, but increase our storm threat overnight. The greatest moisture is from HWY 79 southward as of 6:45 PM.

Because of this increasing Gulf moisture and storms overnight, the Storm Prediction Center has a risk for a few severe storms through Wednesday morning. All of East Texas in either a Marginal or Slight risk. Our primary weather concern in any storm would be hail, but heavy rain will accompany these storms also.

Futurecast

For the remainder of the evening, the storms will remain spotty and isolated in East Texas. After 12 AM, they are projected to increase in coverage. Wednesday morning, we expect most areas to have a wet commute. Storms end across Deep East Texas by late morning to early afternoon.