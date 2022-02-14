TYLER, Texas (KETK) – February 2022 has been a wild one for Texas. Up-and-down temperature swings, a winter storm (not comparable to what we had in 2021), and now we can add a bonafide storm risk to the picture. A warm and windy week will bring us a storm chance late Wednesday night & primarily Thursday morning. We’ll break it down for you below.

Severe Risk

The Storm Prediction Center already has East Texas under Marginal & Slight risks for severe weather. These are the lowest on the scale, but it is not excluding the severe threat. Since this is an overnight/early morning event, it will span two risk days.

Storm Setup

Looking at the surface, the next cold front will arrive Thursday mid-morning and afternoon. It is currently in the northwest United States.

Ahead of that front, Gulf moisture will increase Wednesday thanks to the strong southeast wind. These are the projected wind speeds and gusts on Wednesday.





Futurecast keeps us mainly dry on Wednesday but warm and muggy.





Storm Timing

It appears Wednesday’s rain chances are low with any severe risk at near-zero. After 11 PM Wednesday and into Thursday morning, the storm chances go up. Here is what Futurecast shows for East Texas.













At this time, the severe risks would be this order: heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts, isolated tornado, and hail. We could pick up up to 1″ of rain in a few areas.

Stay tuned for more updates from us.