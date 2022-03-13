TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The start of Meteorological Spring has had its full-speed warmth to abrupt turns in the colder weather. Now, the warm weather looks to take hold for the next 7-10 days with very low chance of a temperature making it below 32°. With that being said, the dynamic nature of the weather will be enough to bring chances of storms, even severe weather, and that is what we are tracking for Monday into Tuesday.

Weather Aware: Monday

Since Friday, the Storm Prediction Center has outlining East Texas for a severe storm risk on Monday. There has not been much change in the outlook itself. The timeframe for the storms is mostly after 5 PM Monday., but a few strong/severe storms in the afternoon heat are also possible.

Our area in yellow represents that several strong to severe storms are possible. While not everyone will see a severe storm, we need to be prepared for the potential impacts that are bringing this threat to light.

Weather Setup

A developing low off the Rocky Mountains and will meet up with a cold front heading into Monday. It will help increase our south-southeast wind and bring back Gulf moisture. That low will help provide surface-based spin.

In the upper levels, a deepening upper low will come out of the Pacific Northwest and dive fast into the South Plains by Monday evening. As the low takes this path, it strengthens and brings the lift & spin from aloft for storms to enter severe strength.

With all of this happening, the moisture return is a part of the forecast that is meager. Dew points Monday are projected to rise into the 50s and near 60. This is not impressive (compared to middle to upper 60s).

Severe Threats

Based off the ingredients above, the top two severe risks are large hail and damaging wind gusts.

-Hail the top concern because of the lack of deep Gulf moisture.

-Damaging wind gusts because of the strong winds we will have both at the surface and above us.



With the intense wind energy (shown above from both lows at the surface and about 30,000 feet), the tornado threat is the third concern, but could increase into the evening.



Heavy rain that would lead to flooding is low and fourth on the list, but totals near 1″ is possible.

*Key takeaway, we could see some storms that produce a lot of hail and damage from hail + wind gusts.

Futurecast

Here is a general overview of Futurecast. You can see it in greater detail with our Interactive Radar here.

Clouds increase into Monday morning. During the day, isolated showers or a storm possible. If we break into a lot more sun, then a few storms could be strong.





After 4 PM, as the surface low moves closer with a cold front and the upper low brings energy to lift the moisture cause spin, storms will become more likely. Initially, a few pop-up storms in the late afternoon, then a line of storms along the front will progress east into our area. After 8 PM, we are likely seeing storms close or in our area.





