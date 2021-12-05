Strong storms move in early Monday morning

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Storm Team is tracking a strong cold front to start of the workweek. Monday morning’s weather will feature the risk of a few strong to severe storms with all threats possible. This may cause a few problems for the morning commute. Then, colder temperatures settle in by mid-morning through the afternoon.

Overall timing

Through 12 AM Monday, little to no rain is expected. Breezy & humid conditions will prevail. After 12 AM and especially closer to 3 AM – 5 AM, rain chances will dramatically increase. This is when storms will start. They likely end in Deep East Texas around/shortly after 9 AM. This front should make a fast progression south-southeast.

Stay weather aware. The storm timing is when most people are asleep and just waking up. Make sure you have a way to get weather information. Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.

Weather setup

As we’ve seen all weekend, it’s been humid and breezy. Some showers have moved through, but it is nothing like what we expect Monday morning. So, Gulf moisture is present, wind energy is increasing into the night. Now we just need a force to help lift this warm air to produce the storms – this will come from our the cold front and the upper-air energy. These two ingredients could aid in the stronger storm risk for early Monday morning.

Here are current maps depicting where the cold front is located and the temperatures.

Severe Outlook

With all of these ingredients in play, nearly all of East Texas is under a level one “Marginal” Risk of severe weather through Monday mid-morning. This means an isolated risk of severe weather in our area. Note the “Slight” Risk does include the ArkLaTex region, but do not expect that risk to expand farther south at this time.

Severe threats

Given the weather setup we explained above, there is available moisture and wind energy to produce strong or severe storms. The top threat above all will be heavy rain that may cause some brief ponding on the roads. Secondary to that, damaging wind gusts and hail are possible. With a line of storms moving in, we typically see gusts at least to 40 mph, then increasing from there. Hail overall would remain under the size of a quarter. Finally, the tornado risk would be fourth in the list, but should not be considered least of the threats. A tornado or two is possible, but if it occurs it would be isolated. The key takeaway – the atmosphere in East Texas is favorable for all the threats of severe weather, but we do not expect this to affect everyone.

The Storm Center will have a Meteorologist providing updates late tonight until the storm threat passes. See our latest video above for a look at Futurecast with analysis.