Strong To Severe Thunderstorms Possible On Wednesday

The East Texas Storm Team is monitoring another storm system that will be arriving on Wednesday. Our eastern counties see the highest probability of severe weather with damaging winds and large hail being the primary threats.

Our next storm is expected to travel from the Pacific Northwest into the central plains through early Wednesday morning. The storm will be bringing some valley rain and mountain snow to the Mountain West before it arrives in East Texas.

Gulf moisture is expected to increase on Tuesday which will provide our storm with enough moisture to work with for our event on Wednesday. Our storm system will be accompanied by a cold front which should provide us with the lift needed to initiate a few thunderstorms for East Texas.

Here’s a look at futurecast On Wednesday. Wednesday morning we may see a few spotty showers. Wednesday afternoon will be our timeframe to see severe thunderstorms. The timing of the cold front is everything. If the cold front comes in earlier than expected, we’ll have less instability to work with which would mean less intense storms. However, if the front moves in slower than expected storms could fire later in the afternoon and be more intense due to more energy being available.

A slower cold front would also lead to more widespread storms further west, while most of the activity would occur in Arkansas and Louisiana with a quicker front.

It’s now April here in East Texas which means we are in the heart of severe weather season. Stay up to the latest information by downloading our East Texas Storm Team App to keep you ahead of the storm.