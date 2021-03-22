Strong To Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tonight

The East Texas Storm Team is tracking the potential of severe weather tonight. This won’t be a widespread severe weather outbreak but a few of these storms could be strong and rowdy. The primary threats are damaging winds, hail, and locally heavy rainfall that could lead to some flash flooding. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level II (yellow) slight risk and level I (green) marginal risk for a good portion of East Texas. Here’s the severe weather outlook and your severe threats.

Damaging winds have the potential to range from 60 to 70 MPH in the yellow (slight risk) along with quarter size hail. You’ll notice that the tornado threat is low but it’s important to note that it isn’t zero. A weak and quick tornado cannot be ruled out.

Here’s live doppler radar in East Texas. The rain currently moving through Kaufman, Hunt, and Collin counties isn’t severe and not a part of our main complex of storms

The main complex of showers and thunderstorms is beginning to take shape in Southwest Texas between San Angelo and Abilene. This batch will give us a much better chance of severe weather.

A cold front out to our West will be moving in later on tonight which will be bringing us our storm chances. The front will move through to provide us with enough lift to fire to trigger a few storms.

Storms will begin late this evening in our western counties and come to an end. Here’s is the storm timeline.

Futurecast will give us a better idea of when you can expect the storms. You’ll notice the storms will organize in a line, anytime this happens winds will tend to be stronger, while the threat of tornadoes is lower.

The storm threat will diminish by the middle part of tomorrow morning as the front moves through. The cold front will be our saving grace because the air behind will be drier and more stable which will keep us dry and warm for the remainder of your Tuesday.

A lack of moisture could prevent us from having severe storms especially over our eastern counties. One way we can dictate the amount of moisture is by looking at our dew points (pictured below). The brown you see is drier air and the green means moist air. For severe weather situations, dew points in the 60s provide more fuel for severe storms.

If one potential severe weather event wasn’t enough, another chance of severe weather exists Wednesday Evening & Thursday Morning. This remains a level I marginal risk. We’ll have more on this on Tuesday.

We recommend that you have two ways to get your weather information. We highly recommend that NOAA Weather Radio and the East Texas Storm App (featured below).