Texas: “Drought conditions persist” in NOAA’s Spring outlook

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released their 2021 U. S. Spring Outlook and Flood Risk forecast on Thursday, covering the months of April, May, and June.

This forecast is made with contribution to an increasing La Niña event across the globe. For Texas, La Niña brings drier and warmer conditions based off seasonal temperatures.

This likely sets up another hot summer for East Texas and an active Atlantic Basin hurricane season. Here are the seasonal outlooks for temperatures & precipitation through the end of June.

In the Plains states (especially South Plains & Texas), the projected warmer than normal temperatures & low soil moisture for the Spring months will lead to increasing drought concerns in our region.

Our current drought outlook indicates that 91% of Texas is in some form of drought and nearly 40% of the state in the drought are in either the Severe, Extreme, or Exceptional categories.

Read more about the Spring outlook here.