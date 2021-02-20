Texas Health and Human Services gives guidance for restaurants as boil water notice continues

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Health and Human Services gave guidance for restaurants operating in an area under a boil water order.

A boil water requirement occurs when there is a coliform bacteria violation, when water turbidity is over a 5.0 NTU, when water pressure is less than 20 PSI, or when there is a waterborne disease outbreak.

As of Saturday, the city of Tyler as well as many other cities across East Texas are still under a boil water notice.

Other places that have issued boil water notices include:

Alto

Arp

Athens

Canton

Daingerfield

Frankston

Gum Creek Water Supply

Hideaway and surrounding areas (Crystal Systems Texas, Inc. serves numerous customers outside of Hideaway)

Lufkin

Nacogdoches

North Cherokee Water Supply Corporation

Palestine

Walnut Grove Water Supply Corporation

West Jacksonville Water Supply Corporation

Whitehouse

Retail, food establishments and restaurants are held responsible for ensuring compliance with food safety requirements when under a boil water order.

Following are temporary measures that can be taken under a boil water order:

DRINKING WATER

Use commercially bottled water; or

Use water that has been kept at a rolling boil for at least one minute, or

Use water brought in from an approved public water supply in a covered, sanitized container.

BEVERAGES MADE WITH WATER

Do not use post-mix carbonated beverage machines, auto-fill coffee makers, instant hot water heaters, ice machines, etc. using auto-fill methods

ICE MAKING

Discard existing ice and do not make more ice.

Use commercially manufactured ice.

COOKING

Use commercially bottled water, or

Use water that has been kept at a rolling boil for at least one minute; or

Use water brought in from an approved public water supply in a covered, sanitized container.

HANDWASHING