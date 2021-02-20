Winter Weather Tools

School Closings & Delays

Live Doppler Radar

Download Your KETK Storm Team App

Share Your Storm Photos

Texas Health and Human Services gives guidance for restaurants as boil water notice continues

Weather Talk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Health and Human Services gave guidance for restaurants operating in an area under a boil water order.

A boil water requirement occurs when there is a coliform bacteria violation, when water turbidity is over a 5.0 NTU, when water pressure is less than 20 PSI, or when there is a waterborne disease outbreak.

As of Saturday, the city of Tyler as well as many other cities across East Texas are still under a boil water notice.

Other places that have issued boil water notices include:

  • Alto
  • Arp
  • Athens
  • Canton
  • Daingerfield
  • Frankston
  • Gum Creek Water Supply
  • Hideaway and surrounding areas (Crystal Systems Texas, Inc. serves numerous customers outside of Hideaway)
  • Lufkin
  • Nacogdoches
  • North Cherokee Water Supply Corporation
  • Palestine
  • Walnut Grove Water Supply Corporation
  • West Jacksonville Water Supply Corporation
  • Whitehouse

Retail, food establishments and restaurants are held responsible for ensuring compliance with food safety requirements when under a boil water order.

Following are temporary measures that can be taken under a boil water order:

DRINKING WATER

  • Use commercially bottled water; or
  • Use water that has been kept at a rolling boil for at least one minute, or
  • Use water brought in from an approved public water supply in a covered, sanitized container.

BEVERAGES MADE WITH WATER

  • Do not use post-mix carbonated beverage machines, auto-fill coffee makers, instant hot water heaters, ice machines, etc. using auto-fill methods

ICE MAKING

  • Discard existing ice and do not make more ice.
  • Use commercially manufactured ice.

COOKING

  • Use commercially bottled water, or
  • Use water that has been kept at a rolling boil for at least one minute; or
  • Use water brought in from an approved public water supply in a covered, sanitized container.

HANDWASHING

  • Use commercially bottled water, or
  • Use water that has been kept at a rolling boil for at least one minute; or
  • use water brought in from an approved public water supply in a covered, sanitized container.
  • Handwashing procedures must follow the Texas Food Establishment Rules. The water temperature for handwashing must be a minimum of 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51