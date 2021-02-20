Texas Health and Human Services gives guidance for restaurants as boil water notice continues

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Health and Human Services gave guidance for restaurants operating in an area under a boil water order.
A boil water requirement occurs when there is a coliform bacteria violation, when water turbidity is over a 5.0 NTU, when water pressure is less than 20 PSI, or when there is a waterborne disease outbreak.
As of Saturday, the city of Tyler as well as many other cities across East Texas are still under a boil water notice.
Other places that have issued boil water notices include:
- Alto
- Arp
- Athens
- Canton
- Daingerfield
- Frankston
- Gum Creek Water Supply
- Hideaway and surrounding areas (Crystal Systems Texas, Inc. serves numerous customers outside of Hideaway)
- Lufkin
- Nacogdoches
- North Cherokee Water Supply Corporation
- Palestine
- Walnut Grove Water Supply Corporation
- West Jacksonville Water Supply Corporation
- Whitehouse
Retail, food establishments and restaurants are held responsible for ensuring compliance with food safety requirements when under a boil water order.
Following are temporary measures that can be taken under a boil water order:
DRINKING WATER
- Use commercially bottled water; or
- Use water that has been kept at a rolling boil for at least one minute, or
- Use water brought in from an approved public water supply in a covered, sanitized container.
BEVERAGES MADE WITH WATER
- Do not use post-mix carbonated beverage machines, auto-fill coffee makers, instant hot water heaters, ice machines, etc. using auto-fill methods
ICE MAKING
- Discard existing ice and do not make more ice.
- Use commercially manufactured ice.
COOKING
- Use commercially bottled water, or
- Use water that has been kept at a rolling boil for at least one minute; or
- Use water brought in from an approved public water supply in a covered, sanitized container.
HANDWASHING
- Use commercially bottled water, or
- Use water that has been kept at a rolling boil for at least one minute; or
- use water brought in from an approved public water supply in a covered, sanitized container.
- Handwashing procedures must follow the Texas Food Establishment Rules. The water temperature for handwashing must be a minimum of 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Texas emergency management leaders give update on winter storm response
- PHOTOS: Car skids on ice, slams into trailer home in Henderson County
- Texas Health and Human Services gives guidance for restaurants as boil water notice continues
- SEE VIDEO OF FLOODED BUILDING: Lufkin repairing water system, asks residents to check for leaks
- Warmer temps bring relief as cold-weary South starts cleanup