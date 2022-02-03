SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — A San Antonio power generator most certainly believes in the adage, “duct tape fixes everything.”

As part of a $2 million upgrade to meet state weatherization standards following 2021’s historic winter storm, CPS Energy recently took members of the San Antonio media around its V.H. Braunig plant to show them improvements.

Lindsay Carnett and Mark Wagner of the nonprofit publication San Antonio Report were on the tour, and what they saw were greenhouse-looking structures held together by America’s favorite adhesive — duct tape.

Wagner tweeted out photos and said they were “temporary enclosures which appeared to be secured by duct tape and heated by a portable heater.” The tweet has been retweeted nearly 400 times since Wagner posted it Wednesday night.

In her story for San Antonio Report, Carnett wrote plant officials said a lot of the weatherization measures aren’t permanent but seasonal, since during the summer the plant needs to cool off because it gets too hot. About a third of the $2 million went toward the Braunig plant, Carnett reported.

Officials said it’s just the first phase of weatherization improvements. They expect to spend between $150 million to $200 million over the next five years, the report said.

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott and state energy leaders assured people the state “was ready for this storm.” Earlier Thursday, he signed a disaster proclamation for 17 counties most affected by the winter storm.

Abbott and energy leaders said the Texas energy grid was “performing very well,” and they don’t expect normal grid operations to be interrupted by the storm.