Thanksgiving Weather: Thankful for the rain, but not the timing

After a pleasant start to this week, conditions turn wet just in time for Thanksgiving. The timing may be unfortunate, but we do need the rain.

THE SET-UP

An upper-level low pressure system in northern Mexico and an upper-level trough passing through the Midwest region of the U.S. will help drive our next storm system.

At the surface, we’ll have a cold front pushing across the central United States on Wednesday and then into the eastern part of the country on Thanksgiving.

THE THANKSGIVING FORECAST

A few showers will be possible late in the day on Wednesday, but we expect rain chances to pick up during the overnight hours and into Thursday. A few thunderstorms will be possible, but severe weather is not expected at this time.

Rain chances will begin to decrease as we head into the afternoon on Thanksgiving, so rain will not be falling the whole day. Deep East Texas will be the last area to get rid of the rainfall, with the rain there exiting during the mid-afternoon hours.

For this storm system, we are looking to see up to a half an inch of rain in East Texas, with rainfall amounts up to one inch in Deep East Texas. Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially if a thunderstorm moves through.

WHAT YOU NEED TO DO

This system will be more of a nuisance-type system as opposed to one that has major impacts on our area. Just remember to use extra caution when driving on wet roads.

When driving in the rain, leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you, that way you have plenty of time to brake if someone comes to a short stop in front of you. Also, don’t forget to have your headlights on when driving in the rain. It will make it safer on the roads for everybody if you have them on.