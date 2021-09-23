Thursday Morning Forecast: Sunny, dry, and mild today

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine expected and mild. High: 84. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will lead to cool conditions by the morning. Low: 55. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and trending slightly warmer. Conditions will still be great to be outside. High: 86. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 59. High: 89. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with some of the humidity returning in the afternoon. Low: 61. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: We get another dose of humidity which will make it feel a little warmer than the previous few days. We’ll also see a few more clouds than what will be used to by then. Low: 63. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 88. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. However, rain should be spotty. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 85. Winds: SE 10 MPH.