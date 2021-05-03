Tornado Watch issued ahead of possible severe storms

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The risk for very large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a few tornadoes are possible in East Texas late evening and overnight. This threat primarily impacts locations north of HWY 79.

TORNADO WATCH until 11 PM

Counties included: Henderson, Hopkins, Rains, & Van Zandt.

The Storm Prediction Center has areas north of HWY 79 under the Slight to Enhanced risk of severe weather. Greatest threat for more significant severe storms will be near and north of I-20.

East Texas Storm Team - SPC Threats_1558188459762.jpg.jpg

Here are the current conditions in East Texas as we track the storm threat later this evening and overnight.

