Tracking Delta: Rain & wind for Deep East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hurricane Delta has made landfall in Creole, Louisiana as a Category Two storm. Tonight, the storm moving northeast and still packing wind and rain for areas away from the center of the storm.

Delta Latest:

Here is the most current look at Delta in the Gulf & the projected forecast track.

Here is a look at wind speeds and gusts with the storm.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. In the app, you can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. Features in this app including lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm alerts, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices.

The National Hurricane Center says that Toledo Bend is in a 40% to 70% chance of experiencing Tropical Storm force winds.

Rain will gradually end Saturday morning and clouds decrease into the afternoon. A humid weekend ahead with highs nearing 90 degrees by Sunday.

Rain Forecast:

The majority of East Texas will not see much rain at all. Everyone to get clouds and cooler temperatures. Based off the track of Delta, the heaviest rain totals are for areas closer to the Texas & Louisiana border, but especially for Toledo Bend where amounts near 4 inches are possible.