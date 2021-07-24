Triple-digit feels like temperatures & more Saharan dust

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Nearing the end of July is when the start of our hottest temperatures move in. And after a relatively mild July, the heat will take hold of East Texas. Combined with the humidity & our next round of Saharan dust, temperatures will feel hotter through next week.

AFRICAN DUST THIS WEEKEND

The Saharan dust has returned to East Texas on Friday and will be the thickest for the weekend. This dust travels thousands of miles from west Africa, across the Atlantic ocean, and into the United States via the jet stream. The projected dust is set to remain in our area through Monday.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality forecasts East Texas (Tyler-Longview region) and Deep East Texas (Beaumont-Port Arthur region) to be in the moderate index through Monday. You can read their discussion here.

Hot & humid weather into next week

The main weather concern will be the heat and humidity that will keep us mostly dry through early next week. The summer heat ridge increases over the South Plains by Sunday, promoting light winds and stagnant air. This will generate possible heat indices (feels like temperatures) to climb above 105°.

Here are the potential Heat Index temperatures for Saturday & Sunday. While this won’t be for an entire afternoon, the most intense times for the hottest weather will be from about 11 AM – 6 PM.

Some signs of relief

There are some indications that the heat high that sets up this weekend to early next week may lift farther north into the Central Plains. If this happens, the door could open for some rain chances starting Tuesday. This won’t provide much heat relief, but it would lower the temperature to the middle/lower 90s and keep us away from triple-digit air temperatures.

Stay cool and hydrated in our East Texas heat.