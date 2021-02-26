Warm & Stormy Weekend Ahead

Saturday morning a warm front passes from the south with a few showers.

Some afternoon clearing could send temperatures into the mid to upper 70’s with some sunshine.

Sunday morning will start calm with the cold front approaching from the northwest.

The first few storms begin to develop to the west and north around lunchtime.

During the afternoon, a few storms could become severe. Heavy rain, hail, gusty winds and an isolated tornado are possible in any of these storms.

Sunday evening the storm and the severe threat begin to diminish as the showers move off to the southeast.

We’ll finish the week cool and rainy but our pattern will begin to change early Saturday morning. As a warm front approaches from the south we will begin to see our temperatures rise into the 60’s by late morning with some foggy conditions and a chance for a shower or two. Saturday afternoon we could see a few rays of sunshine which will help us warm up into the mid to upper 70’s Saturday. Most of the rain will be isolated Saturday into Sunday but as we start to heat up for the day Sunday, we’ll begin to see thunderstorms developing to our north and west along the cold front.

Around lunchtime Sunday we will begin to see thunderstorms entering from the northwest as temperatures get into the mid 70’s again Sunday afternoon. Once we get into the late afternoon we will start to see the stronger storms develop into the evening. If our temperatures hit the upper 70’s we could see a few stronger storms throughout the evening. Our primary threats for Sunday afternoon will be heavy rain with some localized amounts above 2″-3+” of rain. A few storms that will have heavy rain could have some strong gusty winds. Chances of hail will be possible the entire day with enough upper level support to see a few amounts of hail that could be damaging. The final threat will be an isolated tornado or two throughout the entire viewing area for the entire afternoon and evening Sunday. While we won’t see a huge outbreak of severe weather, you could experience a few strong to severe storms especially if temperatures run warmer and any one of those storms could include rotation that could spawn a tornado quickly.

As we finish up Sunday evening a few strong storms could be continuing into the night. We will start to see calmer weather once we push past midnight into Monday. A few residual showers could be possible Monday but our focus will be Sunday from lunch into the night as we track storms moving through East Texas.