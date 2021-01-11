WEATHER ALERT: Black ice & freezing fog likely Tuesday morning

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Thanks to the high snow totals in East Texas from Sunday’s weather event, the remaining moisture will generate travel problems for our Tuesday.

TRACKING THE FREEZING FOG

Here is a look at the temperatures. As these numbers continue to drop below freezing and approach the dew point, fog forms and starts to freeze on surfaces. This is what we expect to happen for our area.

To track the fog, we can look at the visibility map. Look for locations under 5 miles and that’s where fog will most likely be.

Road temperatures will also be cold enough for any moisture to stick to the ground.

Because of this threat, a Freezing Fog Advisory has been issued for our area until 9 AM Monday. More counties could be added to this list overnight. Click here to view the latest weather alerts.

FORECAST

Bitterly cold temperatures are ahead into Tuesday morning. Everyone should start in the 20s, but some lower and middle 20s are likely.

With temperatures this cold and expected through mid-morning Tuesday, impacts with any moisture on the roadways will be likely.

