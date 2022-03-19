TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Storm Team Meteorologists have declared Monday a Severe Weather Alert Day. These days are reserved for when the highest potential and coverage of severe storms are anticipated, and it appears likely for parts of our area. All threats are possible, so it is important to remain vigilant and be prepared before the storm arrives.

One way to stay ahead of the storm is through the East Texas Storm Team app. A great resource where you can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from our Meteorologists. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.

The Storm Prediction Center our entire coverage area under either a level 2 or 3 severe risk. Multiple severe storms are possible.

ss

What makes this storm threat worse?

In comparison to the last two severe weather events from last week, this set-up will have more Gulf moisture to work with. This will increase the risk of storms that are surfaced-based. Surface-based storms have a higher potential for damaging wind gusts and tornadoes.

The set-up

A strong upper-level low will emerge from the Four Corners region on Monday and will help provide the upper-level support for strong to severe thunderstorms.

Notice the white lines in the image above. Those are the upper-level winds out of the southwesterly direction. At the surface, southeasterly winds will not only help usher in that Gulf moisture, but the change in wind speed and direction with height will provide the wind shear needed for severe storms.

The threats

Damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph will be the primary threat, followed by tornadoes. Large hail will be possible as well. This system is expected to be an efficient rainmaker, so minor flash flooding can also not be ruled out.

Timing it all out

A few showers will be possible Monday morning, but storms will start ramping up in the afternoon. For the first half of the afternoon, large hail will be the primary threat as storms during this time will tend to be elevated.





As we head into the late afternoon, storms will begin to become more surface-based and will start bringing a risk of tornadoes and large hail. A line of storms will then develop in the evening by the I-35 corridor, and push through our area overnight. Storms along the line will be capable of 70 mph wind gusts and tornadoes.

The bottom line

Numerous strong to severe storms are possible Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning. The greatest threat looks to be south of I-20 where storms will have more access to instability. All modes of severe weather will be possible including damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail.

Now is the time to go over with your household where your tornado safe place is. That safe place should be on the lowest floor of a sturdy structure, in a room that leaves as many walls between you and the outside world as possible.

A quick word about uncertainty

This storm system is still a few days away, so this forecast can change. Make sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast!

The biggest uncertainty regarding this threat is how far north the best instability will make it. As we continue to get higher resolution data in, we’ll have a better idea on how this storm system will all play out.