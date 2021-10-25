Wednesday’s cold front will bring strong to severe storms

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- There’s a risk of severe weather in East Texas on Wednesday. A cold front is expected to move through the area and tap into the recent heat and humidity that we’ve seen.

A slight risk of severe weather exists for Deep East Texas while our I-20 counties are under a marginal risk of severe weather.

Over the past few days, a lack of cooler air has resulted in warmer than average temperatures and southerly winds have pushed gulf moisture and humidity back into the region.

Our Current Weather Setup:

With the heat and humidity in place, we’re now just waiting for the front to provide us with the necessary lift required for storms to form. Our disturbance and front remain well off the west and are bringing valley rain and mountain snow showers to parts of Nevada and California.

Tuesday will be warm, humid, with winds picking up. This points our attention to Wednesday morning. You’ll see on futurecast below that we’ll initially see storms to our west making their way further east through the morning. Most of the storms will be out of here by early Wednesday afternoon.

The primary threat with a line of thunderstorms (We expect this) will be for damaging winds. However, locally heavy rain and a few tornadoes will be possible as the line of storms moves through.

Here are the threat levels:

The silver lining with this storm threat is that we’ll see a decent chance of beneficial rainfall that could put a dent in the drought.

Here’s the KETK model’s rainfall prediction through early Thursday morning.

We’re still a couple of days out from the severe weather so our forecast will change over the next 36 hours. Be sure to stay tuned for more updates on the air and online.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.