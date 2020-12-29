Wet weather returns as 2020 ends

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 2020 is finally drawing to a close. If you are planning to celebrate, our weather is already telling us to make alternate plans as rain is likely Wednesday & Thursday. A lot of rain could fall in a 2-day period, and we are here to break it down for you.

OUR NEXT WEATHER SYSTEM

This is a developing storm over southern California as of Monday evening. In the next 24 hours, a slow movement to the southeast is expected, eventually moving into the heart of Mexico by Wednesday.

As this happens, a cold front will move in on Wednesday to Texas and prime the atmosphere for rain and storms on Wednesday afternoon. While most areas won’t see rain to start Wednesday, it will gradually fill in and become widespread Wednesday evening into Thursday.

SLOW-MOVING SYSTEM = MORE RAIN

Here is a look at Futurecast. Storms for our area could start by the midday to afternoon hours on Wednesday as the front arrives. But the heaviest rain will increase Wednesday night and especially on Thursday.

Despite being in the cooler air on Thursday, a decent layer of warmer air will be above us. This means the rain can be very heavy when it falls, resulting in high rain totals and potentially some flooding.

Here is a look at the Global forecast model depicting potential rain amounts. It seems like a good bet that most of us receive 2-4 inches of rain, but some areas will receive less than that and a few areas will have even higher totals.

WE NEED THE RAIN!

We will take any rain we can get. Over the weekend, most of East Texas was under a “high” fire danger risk from the Texas A&M Forest Service. Thankfully, no counties are under a burn ban, but the weekly Drought Monitor shows that we still need long-lasting rainfall to put a dent in our drought conditions.

Here are the rain totals for the year, as of Monday, December 28.