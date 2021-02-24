Wild East Texas temperature swing

A little over a week ago, millions were without power and most were digging out of the ice and snow. Temperatures Tuesday morning dropped into the negative single digits with wind chills in the negative teens. Fast forward a week and change to today, where high temperatures around east Texas hit the 80 degree mark. This crazy week of weather has seen 9″ of snow here in East Texas, along with subzero temperatures, power outages, accumulating sleet and ice, plus water and grocery shortages. Now that the worst is through, we’re left with the aftermath which didn’t leave much of a hangover in terms of the weather.

This afternoon, a few places reached the 80 degree mark including Tyler and Lufkin at 80 degrees, Longview hit 81 and Jacksonville at 82. With these high’s some cities saw an 80+ degree temperature swing over the course of the week. The snow pack melted in 3 days, the sun was shining to start the work week and temperatures shot into the upper 70’s making last weeks winter storm seem like a distant memory. Unfortunately for most, the injuries are still fresh and the memory won’t fade. Now on the backside of such a historical winter storm we head towards spring which brings it’s own troubles.

As we look forward to the near future, we will start to feel a little more normal. Almost always with above average temperatures comes the threat of increased rain chances and we won’t be shy to showers the next few days. Rain chances increase Thursday where we could see upwards of an inch of rain by Friday. But it doesn’t end there, a few more chances throughout the weekend for rain will send some cities into the 2″-3″ when it is all said and done at the beginning of next week. Along with the rain, our temperatures will come down slightly with high’s pushing the 60 degree mark by the end of the week before a jump to 70 for the final weekend of February.