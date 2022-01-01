Winter blast keeps us cold through Monday morning

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Winter is here! Cold temperatures will impact the second half of the holiday weekend.

On Saturday, high temperatures in the 70s to lower 80s. Lufkin broke the all-time record for January 1 at 83 degrees.

Now, temperatures taking a plunge for the next 36 hours.

Into early Sunday morning, sleet or freezing rain may fall in East Texas. Accumulation would be on the light side. The timing of this is from 1 AM to 7 AM. Here is a look at the radar and current conditions.

The primary focus: TEMPERATURES. Keep an eye on them and the WIND CHILL (feels like temperature).

Sunday morning will be bitterly cold. Primarily because the sustained wind will be in the 15-25 mph range and gusts near 30. This will give us DANGEROUS wind chill (feels like) temperatures.

Remember to protect the 4-P’s when dealing with cold weather: people, pets, pipes, and plants.

Light to calm winds on Monday morning brings a hard freeze to East Texas. Lows in the 20s, possibly a few Teens.

Morning lows return to above-freezing levels area-wide by Wednesday, in time for another cold front to move in for the afternoon. Another big cooldown to end the week.