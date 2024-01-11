TYLER, TX – An Arctic front will arrive Sunday bringing a light wintry mix and around 40+ hours of consecutive hours of below freezing temperatures. Below are the expected times and dates that we expect East Texas to be below freezing.

Lows are forecasted to fall into the teens both Tuesday & Wednesday morning. As this time this will be the coldest air that we’ve witnessed in East Texas since the morning of December 23rd, 2021 when we fell to 10 degrees at Tyler Pounds Airport. The lowest we’ll get temperature wise will be Tuesday morning (13 degrees) Here’s a look at the morning lows over the next several days.

A Wintry mix is becoming more likely late Sunday night and especially Monday morning. While, it’s too early to talk specific freezing rain, sleet or snow accumulation, the data continues to bring in some freezing rain, sleet, and snow into East Texas. Below is look at Futurecast (Our mid-range in-house forecast model). You’ll notice that it illustrates an extended time of frozen precipitation over our zones. Please note, this is one model of many that we use to make our forecasts.

It will start out as a few areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle late Sunday. The precipitation could intensify a bit overnight. The I-30 corridor currently looks to see mostly a mix of sleet and snow, potentially being changing to all snow. The I-20 corridor currently looks to see a mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet to start, changing over to mostly sleet late. Some snowflakes may mix in late as well. Deep East Texas will see rain, changing to a mix of rain and freezing rain. Maybe some sleet right before the precipitation comes to an end.

Limiting factors: The forecast models have some pretty low dew points, indicating dry air may help limit the precipitation intensity. Road temperatures may be too warm to get icy (although bridges and overpasses could still cause travel issues. A consistent north wind may help dry the ground out before any liquid has time to freeze. The wind could also limit the amount of ice that accumulates on tree branches if the precipitation is light the trees are blowing around constantly.

Ice could also accumulate on elevated surfaces like tree limbs and powerlines without causing a lot of issues on the road. This would cause power outages like we saw from January 30th and February 1st last year.

There are a lot of details that need to be ironed out with this forecast. One of the best ways to follow the forecast is by downloading the East Texas Storm Team App. You can download this for free at the android or apple store.