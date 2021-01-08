What East Texans should do to prepare for freeze over the weekend

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas temperatures are expected to drop below freezing over the weekend. On Sunday, snow is expected, which may create hazards on roadways. Here is what you should do in order to prepare for the East Texas freeze:

Preparing your car:

Check your antifreeze levels by going to your local auto mechanic.

Here are some safe driving tips should wintry conditions set in: Be extra cautious on bridges, overpasses, ramps, turns and shaded areas that usually freeze first. Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach destinations. Increase the following distance between you and other vehicles. If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes and steer into the direction of skid. Stay back at least 200 feet from vehicles treating roadways, and move over for emergency vehicles. Be patient. Your trip time could increase when adverse weather conditions exist. Remain in your vehicle. If stranded, please call 911 to alert emergency services. Avoid unnecessary travel if conditions warrant.



Preparing your home:

Wrap up exposed pipes and protect your plants and shrubs

Provide shelter for outdoor animals

Stock up on extra batteries for flashlights and radios

Stock up on food and water to avoid unnecessary driving.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, roads will be getting a pre-treatment of bridges and other roadway areas:

Longview/Gregg County pretreatment is complete

Smith County: Finishing up Beckham/SH 155 and heading to SH 155 past Noonday – the bridges at Lake Palestine around Dogwood City area.

Smith and Cherokee County – US 69 from FM 344 to Rusk to Alto

Van Zandt County – Currently on US 80 working from SH 19 toward Silver Lake area then turning around and working back to SH 19. Then SH 19 to Rains Co Line. Also scheduled for US 80 west of SH 19 to the Kaufman Co. Line

Also when trying to stay warm, people should remember to follow these safety tips to avoid fires: