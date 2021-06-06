wxapp/hurricane-tracker

Skip to content
KETK.com | FOX51.com
Tyler
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Top Stories
Special Reports
Crime & Public Safety
Coronavirus
Texas News
Education
Consumer Reports
Weird News
Vanished
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report
Video Game News
National
Top Stories
Police officer, 14-year-old boy die after drowning during rescue from pond
Top Stories
Jeff Bezos is going to space
6 killed, including 4 children, in wrong-way crash on Kentucky highway
Texas valedictorian behind viral abortion rights speech joins Austin heartbeat bill protest
Video
Louisiana police searching for 14-year-old boy on murder charges in deadly shooting
Weather
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Weather Talk
Pollen Count | Silver Line Roofing
Tracking the Tropics
Hurricane Tracker
Severe Weather
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
SkyView: Nacogdoches: The Fredonia Hotel
Closings and Delays
Sports
Athlete of the Week by CHRISTUS Health
Big Race INDY
Japan 2020
MLB Texas Rangers
MLB Houston Astros
Silver Star Nation
NFL Kansas City
NFL Draft
Sports
Friday Hoops Fever
Friday Football Fever
Top Stories
Former NFL player returns to East Texas to host camp at alma mater
Video
Top Stories
12 athletes from the University of Texas to compete at U.S. Olympic Diving Trials
Weather delays but does not deter the FCA Heart of a Champion Bowl’s return to East Texas
Video
Blue pulls away to beat Red in FCA baseball all-star game
Video
Hallsville’s great season comes to an end with loss to Barbers Hill in state semis
Video
Community
KETK Gives Back by Peters Chevrolet
East Texas Live
Community
Calendar
Destination Texas
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
East Texas snow cone business partners with Buckner for shoe drive
Video
Top Stories
Jacksonville Education Foundation hosts fishing tournament in memory of East Texan, former NFL player Pete Lammons Jr.
Video
Top Stories
Tyler Area Builders Associations kicks off 68th annual Parade of Homes
Video
CASA for Kids of East Texas sets up to open new campus to public
Video
Pets Fur People: Pet of the Week: Buttercup
Video
KETK GIVES BACK: Honoring the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office
Video
Video
KETK LiveStream
FOX51 LiveStream
Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
Storm Team: Livestream
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Monday Morning Forecast: Warm with afternoon showers & storms
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Anderson Merchandisers in Kilgore needs a retail merchandiser
Video
Top Stories
Former NFL player returns to East Texas to host camp at alma mater
Video
HONORING A HERO: Grandson of D-Day veteran shares grandfather’s message
Video
Zonta Club Antique Show and Sale raises money for women, children in need
Video
East Texan puts skills to test on “Forged in Fire” TV show airing this week
Video
Contests
Mill Creek Ranch Resort Giveaway
TABA Parade of Homes Ticket Giveaway
Splash Kingdom Ticket Giveaway
KETK Rise & Shine CTCU Coffee Mug Giveaway
Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
Completed Contests
Job Board
Find a Job
Post A Job
Employment
Work for Us
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Anderson Merchandisers in Kilgore needs a retail merchandiser
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Arabella of Longview-Civitas Senior Living Community is hiring a housekeeper
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Ulrich Barn Builders in Tyler needs a retail store sales employee
Video
JOB ALERT: Norbord in Nacogdoches needs a manufacturing engineer
Video
JOB ALERT: Rent-A-Center in Mineola needs a customer sales associate
Video
JOB ALERT: Ulta Beauty in Tyler needs a services manager
Video
Contact Us
KETK Mobile App
KETK Newsletters
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
App
Newsletters
Japan 2020
Search
Search
Search
Close
You have been added to Latest Weather Forecast Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Latest Weather Forecast
SIGN UP
wxapp/hurricane-tracker
<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.