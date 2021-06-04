Skip to content
KETK.com | FOX51.com
Tyler
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Top Stories
Special Reports
Crime & Public Safety
Coronavirus
Texas News
Education
Consumer Reports
Weird News
Vanished
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report
Video Game News
National
Top Stories
VIDEO: Officers in Louisiana, good Samaritan stop woman from jumping off bridge
Video
Top Stories
18-year-old dies after being electrocuted in West Texas lake
East Texas fire stations sound alarm of need for more volunteers
Video
SFA University receives top ranking for forestry program
Celebrity attorney F. Lee Bailey dead at 87
Weather
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Weather Talk
Pollen Count | Silver Line Roofing
Tracking the Tropics
Hurricane Tracker
Severe Weather
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
SkyView: Nacogdoches: The Fredonia Hotel
Closings and Delays
Sports
Athlete of the Week by CHRISTUS Health
Big Race INDY
Japan 2020
MLB Texas Rangers
MLB Houston Astros
Silver Star Nation
NFL Kansas City
NFL Draft
Sports
Friday Hoops Fever
Friday Football Fever
Top Stories
Bullard softball state semi moved to Georgetown, 3A final between Rains, Diboll to start at 7 pm
Video
Top Stories
Rusk baseball clinches program’s first state tournament berth, beats Bellville 2-1 in Huntsville
Video
TJC baseball wins 6th national title, beating Niagara 5-4 in NJCAA Division III World Series
Video
Diboll and Rains will square off Thursday for the 3A softball state championship
Video
Bullard sets off for the program’s first-ever trip to the softball state tournament in Austin
Video
Community
KETK Gives Back by Peters Chevrolet
East Texas Live
Community
Calendar
Destination Texas
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
KETK GIVES BACK: Honoring the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office
Video
Top Stories
SPCA of East Texas: Pet of the Week: Woofgang Puck and Emeril Lagasse
Video
Top Stories
Tyler Area Metropolitan Organization to hold open house Thursday
Black Nurse Rock Tyler chapter teams up with Alzheimer’s Association for event
Video
Tyler Rose Garden offers affordable wedding venue
Video
Goodman Le-Grand Museum starts phase one for renovations
Video
Video
KETK LiveStream
FOX51 LiveStream
Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
Storm Team: Livestream
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
AAA advises caution during “100 Deadliest Days” for teen drivers
Video
Top Stories
You’ll be able to enroll in TSA PreCheck next month at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
Video
Top Stories
VIDEO: Officers in Louisiana, good Samaritan stop woman from jumping off bridge
Video
East Texas fire stations sound alarm of need for more volunteers
Video
DPS troopers find cocaine worth $3.3 million in South Texas while responding to crash
Video
Texas high school valedictorian delivers surprise abortion rights speech
Contests
Mill Creek Ranch Resort Giveaway
TABA Parade of Homes Ticket Giveaway
Splash Kingdom Ticket Giveaway
KETK Rise & Shine CTCU Coffee Mug Giveaway
Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
Completed Contests
Job Board
Find a Job
Post A Job
Employment
Work for Us
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Ulrich Barn Builders in Tyler needs a retail store sales employee
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Norbord in Nacogdoches needs a manufacturing engineer
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Rent-A-Center in Mineola needs a customer sales associate
Video
JOB ALERT: Ulta Beauty in Tyler needs a services manager
Video
JOB ALERT: PSSI in Lufkin is looking for a site supervisor
Video
JOB ALERT: Massage Envy in Kilgore hiring a massage therapist
Video
Contact Us
KETK Mobile App
KETK Newsletters
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
App
Newsletters
Japan 2020
Search
Search
Search
Close
You have been added to Latest Weather Forecast Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Latest Weather Forecast
SIGN UP
wxapp/latest-forecast
Thursday Night Forecast: Storms return by morning, continuing this weekend
Video
More Weather Forecasts
LATEST FORECAST